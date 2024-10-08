Steelers' Russell Wilson to be full participant in practice; Justin Fields to start in Week 6

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After starting 3-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped their last two games and have fallen to 3-2 after losing 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Head coach Mike Tomlin recounted his team's efforts on Tuesday, saying it was a hard-fought loss.

"We didn't have enough big plays in-game," Tomlin said, adding that Dallas was able to capitalize on their own "explosion" plays. Tomlin praised quarterback Dak Prescott for allowing the Cowboys to execute on those plays.

Is a quarterback change on the horizon?

Quarterback Russell Wilson is scheduled to be a full participant on Wednesday, the first time that is set to happen this season.

"He'll get reps with the second unit," while Justin Fields will remain with the first-team unit.

Tomlin reiterated that he would not engage in hypotheticals or speculation about Wilson's status as starting quarterback over Fields.

Pickens on a snap count?

Wide receiver George Pickens was criticized by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis after Sunday's game.

This led some to speculate whether Pickens was placed on a snap count at the end of the game due to effort or reprimanded because of behavioral issues.

"I didn't have any outlying issue with his effort," Tomlin said regarding Pickens' play on Sunday. "It's just a snap management thing to be more productive, Tomlin said, citing analytics in modern football to protect players.

Tomlin said he would address any outlying attitude issues privately with Pickens.

Injuries

Tomlin also gave a "laundry list" of injuries that could impact the team's depth this week.

DeMarvin Leal (neck), Nick Herbig (hamstring), Alex Highsmith (groin) and Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are considered out this week.

Jaylen Warren, MyCole Pruitt and Damontae Kazee are considered doubtful this week, according to Tomlin.

The opposition

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby is a "game-wrecker," according to the Steelers coach.

"You gotta minimize his impact on the game, particularly in one-dimensional passing moments."

Former Steeler linebacker Robert Spillane was praised by Tomlin, saying he was proud to see his career take off with the Raiders.

The Raiders have been rotating quarterbacks, and it remains unclear as of Tuesday which quarterback, Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, will start for Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams' status is uncertain for Week 6 because of an ongoing hamstring injury.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has seen an uptick in production with Adams injured. Tomlin said Bowers must be guarded due to his contested catching skills and the yardage he can generate after the catch.

"It's about getting back to business, and getting back to business is winning," Tomlin said.

The Steelers travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.