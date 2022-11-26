Watch CBS News
Steelers rule out RB Jaylen Warren and CB Ahkello Witherspoon for Monday

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers released their injury report ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Colts.

The team has officially ruled out cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and running back Jaylen Warren.

Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Miles Boykin and linebacker Robert Spillane are both listed as questionable.

Boykin is dealing with an oblique injury and Spillane has a back injury.

The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night in Indianapolis at 8:15.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 2:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

