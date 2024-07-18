Steelers reunite with linebacker Tyler Matakevich, announce one-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face on their defense for the 2024 season.

The team announced on Wednesday they have signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract.

Matakevich was originally drafted by the Steelers back in the 2016 NFL Draft when they selected him in the seventh round.

He spent four seasons with the Steelers from 2016 until 2019 and in that time, he recorded 77 combined tackles 62 of those tackles being solo tackles.

During his final season with the Steelers, he tied the NFL lead with 16 special teams tackles.

In 2020, he signed with the Buffalo Bills where he has spent the last four seasons.

With the Bills, he recorded one interception, with 55 combined tackles and 33 of them solo tackles.

To make room for Matakevich, the Steelers released safety Jalen Elliott.