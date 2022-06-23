Steelers reportedly sign Kenny Pickett to rookie deal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wait is reportedly over.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have reached a deal with their first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.
Pickett was the last remaining first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who had remained unsigned.
The Steelers selected the Pitt quarterback 20th overall after he won the ACC Championship and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
On July 26, the Steelers will report to St. Vincent for the start of training camp.
Stay tuned for full details as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.