Steelers reportedly sign Kenny Pickett to rookie deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wait is reportedly over.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have reached a deal with their first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers now have signed their first-round pick Kenny Pickett, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2022

Pickett was the last remaining first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who had remained unsigned.

The Steelers selected the Pitt quarterback 20th overall after he won the ACC Championship and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

On July 26, the Steelers will report to St. Vincent for the start of training camp.

Stay tuned for full details as they become available.