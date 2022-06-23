Watch CBS News
Steelers reportedly sign Kenny Pickett to rookie deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The wait is reportedly over.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have reached a deal with their first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

Pickett was the last remaining first-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who had remained unsigned.

The Steelers selected the Pitt quarterback 20th overall after he won the ACC Championship and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

On July 26, the Steelers will report to St. Vincent for the start of training camp.

Stay tuned for full details as they become available.

