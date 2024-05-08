Steelers reportedly sign former Falcons WR Scotty Miller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers continue to bolster their wide receiver depth this offseason as they are reportedly signing another familiar face for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are set to sign former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller.

Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source.

Miller was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 208th overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four seasons with Tampa Bay, Miller recorded 74 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season with Atlanta, in 17 games, Miller's numbers saw him with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

The sixth-year receiver spent four college seasons with Bowling Green State where he had 215 receptions for 2,867 yards, and 23 touchdowns.