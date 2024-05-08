Watch CBS News
Sports

Steelers reportedly sign former Falcons WR Scotty Miller

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 7, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 7, 2024 17:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers continue to bolster their wide receiver depth this offseason as they are reportedly signing another familiar face for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. 

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are set to sign former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller. 

Miller was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 208th overall, by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

In four seasons with Tampa Bay, Miller recorded 74 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns. 

Last season with Atlanta, in 17 games, Miller's numbers saw him with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. 

The sixth-year receiver spent four college seasons with Bowling Green State where he had 215 receptions for 2,867 yards, and 23 touchdowns. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 1:50 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.