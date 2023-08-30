Steelers reportedly sign former All-Pro cornerback Desmond King

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are reportedly adding a cornerback to their defense following cuts on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that the team is expected to sign former Houston CB Desmond King.

King was let go by the Texans and in six seasons, he's recorded nine interceptions with two returned for a touchdown.

The cornerback was drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and has spent time with the Chargers, Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

King earned all-pro honors in 2018 with the Chargers as both a defensive back and punt returner.