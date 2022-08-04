Steelers reportedly sign Diontae Johnson to two-year, $39.5 million extension
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deal has reportedly been reached between the Steelers and one of their more productive wide receivers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers and Diontae Johnson have agreed to a 2-year, $39.5 million extension, and that deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money.
Johnson had not been a full participant in training camp due to wanting an extension.
Over the past three years, Johnson has compiled 20 touchdowns, 254 receptions, and 2,764 total yards.
