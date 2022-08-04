Steelers reportedly sign Diontae Johnson to two-year, $39.5 million extension

Watch CBS News
By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deal has reportedly been reached between the Steelers and one of their more productive wide receivers. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers and Diontae Johnson have agreed to a 2-year, $39.5 million extension, and that deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money. 

Johnson had not been a full participant in training camp due to wanting an extension. 

Over the past three years, Johnson has compiled 20 touchdowns, 254 receptions, and 2,764 total yards. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 12:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

