Steelers reportedly sign Diontae Johnson to two-year, $39.5 million extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A deal has reportedly been reached between the Steelers and one of their more productive wide receivers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers and Diontae Johnson have agreed to a 2-year, $39.5 million extension, and that deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

Johnson had not been a full participant in training camp due to wanting an extension.

Over the past three years, Johnson has compiled 20 touchdowns, 254 receptions, and 2,764 total yards.