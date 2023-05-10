Steelers reportedly releasing CB Arthur Maulet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are parting ways with one of their veteran cornerbacks, according to a report from NFL Network.

Ian Rappaport is reporting that the team informed Arthur Maulet that he is being released.

Maulet joined the Steelers in 2021 and in two seasons he's recorded 97 tackles, 72 of them solo. He also had two sacks and one interception in those two seasons.

The undrafted 29-year-old has played with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets.

He'll be a free agent ahead of this season.