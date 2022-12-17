Steelers reportedly decide to start Mitch Trubisky against Panthers

CHARLOTTE (KDKA) - With Kenny Pickett still in concussion protocol, it appears the Steelers have made a decision on who will be under center tomorrow afternoon.

Mitch Trubisky.

Mitch Trubisky will start at QB in Carolina, per team source — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 17, 2022

According to the Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, a team source said he will be the starter on Sunday.

So far this season, Trubisky has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was pulled in the second half of the Steelers' week four loss to the Jets when Kenny Pickett took over the starting job.

Last week against Baltimore, Trubisky took over for Pickett after Pickett suffered a concussion. He then went on to throw one touchdown and three interceptions in a 16-14 loss.

The Steelers currently sit third in the AFC North Division and outside of the playoff picture with a 5-8 record.

You can catch tomorrow's game right here on KDKA-TV at 1 p.m.