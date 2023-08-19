Steelers ready for first home game of 2023 preseason

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers fans have been waiting for months, and the day is finally here.

The team's first home appearance at Acrisure Stadium is just hours away as we countdown to this evening's kickoff.

Fans will be ready to cheer on the black and gold.

It's game day again in Pittsburgh, something we haven't seen since Jan. 8, 2023, during the last season.

And even though it is a preseason game Saturday against the Bills, anticipation is high for the team after coming off a win last week in Tampa Bay and finishing up training camp strong in Latrobe.

Now, Mike Tomlin did not specifically say how long his starting units would play, but it is thought they will have a few more reps than they did last week.

And Tomlin said he wants to see improvements in all areas from his players compared to last week while still giving guys trying to make the team a time to shine and get ready for the feel of a home game in Pittsburgh.

"We get one opportunity in the preseason to play at home, so defensive communication is going to be big for us. Also, just familiarizing ourselves with the itinerary of the home game schedule. Hotel, things of that nature, dealing with traffic. There's a lot of new Steelers, so we don't take any of those things for granted," Tomlin said.

And if you are coming to the game, gates open at 4:30 p.m., and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Remember, Acrisure Stadium has a clear bags policy for things more prominent than a purse, and the stadium is a cashless venue.