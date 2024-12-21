Where can I watch the Steelers vs. Ravens game? What to know ahead of the AFC North showdown

BALTIMORE (KDKA) - The Steelers head to Baltimore today for another edition of one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries when they take on the Ravens with the AFC North on the line.

Here's what you need to know before another chapter of Steelers-Ravens is written today.

Steelers can clinch the division against Baltimore

Today, the Steelers have the chance to take the AFC North crown if they beat the Ravens. A victory would give them their first AFC North Division title since 2020.

Going into Saturday's matchup the Steelers sit atop the north with a record of 10-4 and trail only the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs and the 11-3 Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoff race.

Thanks to losses by the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts last week, the Steelers clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have yet to clinch a playoff spot but can do so today with a win over the Steelers.

Since 2020, the Steelers have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams.

In their last meeting, the Steelers defeated the Ravens 18-16 with all 18 points for the Steelers coming off of Chris Boswell's toe.

Where can I watch the Steelers game?

Today's game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:30 p.m. and Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call.

Will T.J. Watt play & other injury designations

The Steelers will have the services of linebacker T.J. Watt today who was questionable after suffering an ankle injury in the 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Meanwhile, wide receiver George Pickens will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

It will also be the second straight game that safety DeShon Elliott will be inactive, also with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Justin Fields, injured in the loss to the Eagles, will be out with an abdominal injury. The statuses of cornerback Donte Jackson and tackle Larry Ogunjobi are questionable heading into today's game.

Who's next?

The Steelers have two games remaining after Saturday's clash with the Ravens. They'll finish the season with two home games, first against the AFC-leading Chiefs on Christmas Day at 1 p.m. then they'll conclude the season with another AFC North battle against the Bengals in week 18, but the time is still TBD.