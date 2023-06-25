Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett marries his fiancée Amy
NEW JERSEY (KDKA) - Kenny Pickett now has his first ring!
Not yet a Super Bowl ring, but yesterday, the Steelers starting quarterback tied the knot with his fiancee Amy.
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III caught some video at the wedding as the happy couple took their first dance.
All the best to Kenny and Amy!
Here's to hoping it's the first of many rings for Pickett.
