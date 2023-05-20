Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett among the hundreds at inaugural 'Rush to Crush Cancer' ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Throughout the Pittsburgh region today, hundreds of people took to the streets for the inaugural "Rush To Crush Cancer" bike ride.

The ride helped raise money for the fight against cancer and on the North Shore, it was all about putting the pedal to the pavement as hundreds attended the inaugural ride.

Rider after rider showed up to pedal with that purpose in mind.

Rush to Crush Cancer helped raise awareness and raise funds for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, which is a leader in cancer research and patient care.

Organizer and cancer survivor Brian Shanahan said the event was modeled after the cancer race in Columbus - the largest race of its kind in the country but Shanahan said the turnout in Pittsburgh could give Columbus a run for its money.

"It's incredible, Pittsburgh is such a unique town," Shanahan said. "I have lived all over the country, New York, Philadelphia, everywhere and Pittsburgh has got such an amazing base of people that love and support. It's incredible."

Everyone that came out in support has been impacted by cancer in one way or another, including Steelers' quarterback Kenny Pickett, who said he's had multiple family members battle cancer and several years ago lost his cousin to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I was 13 when she passed, and she was 10, so we have our own foundation, the Mya Lin Terry Foundation, back in New Jersey to help a lot of families out in that area, so it feels good to come out in Pittsburgh," Pickett said. "I think I have been doing this since I got to Pitt in college, and trying to help out in any way that I can. So it feels really good to be here."

Pickett is also a chairperson for the Rush To Crush Cancer ride.

Organizers said the ride will hopefully grow year after year and with enough money, they hope events like this won't be needed.

