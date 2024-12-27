Steelers' QB Russell Wilson opens up 'Why Not You' Center in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers changed their fortunes on the field when they signed 13-year veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback in March. But, since he's arrived in Pittsburgh, he's had a transformational impact off the field as well.

Wilson, the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner in 2020, recently opened the "Why Not You" Center in Shadyside, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

"Coincidentally, his wife, Ciara — obviously her superstardom is obvious — but her past is, she grew up as a Boys and Girls' Club kid in Metro Atlanta, so she had that passion for the organization," said Chris Watts, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

"So, I said, 'We've got to get connected to Russ, to invite him in, to be a part of what we're doing here locally in Pittsburgh and see how they can contribute and support.'"

That relationship began in June when Wilson hosted a week-long camp for Boys and Girls Club kids from all over the region at the Dick's House of Sport outside Ross Park Mall. The Why Not You Foundation also announced a $50,000 gift to the local Boys and Girls Clubs.

That $50,000 commitment was divided between $25,000 worth of scholarships — to make sure that no student would be turned away for inability to pay membership fees — and for renovations and new furniture inside the Shadyside clubhouse, which has been open for 57 years.

"They could've remodeled any space in all of our Boys and Girls Club locations at Western PA," said Miles Porter, senior director for the Shadyside clubhouse. "They chose this location, so I'm very honored. I'm very grateful."

"To be able to impact this community has been really exciting," said Wilson. "I think that to open up our 'Why Not You' Center here, and also in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club here — and we plan on doing more 'Why Not You' centers across the country and stuff like that — it's really exciting."

On the day of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials said there was an exciting atmosphere around the Shadyside clubhouse. Staff members informed members and parents that Wilson and Ciara would be coming to visit for the opening of the "Why Not You" Center and the announcement was met with an enthusiastic response.

"The day was spectacular. It was pandemonium," said Porter. "They're hands-on. They didn't come in here with egos. They came and they shook everyone's hand. People were taking selfies here. I still have so many parents that are reaching out."

Wilson said he and Ciara were just as eager to meet the kids in attendance, and the ceremony was captured on the HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North."

"Just seeing the smile on the kids' faces, I think that's what life's about," said Wilson. "Sometimes life's circumstances are challenging, but how do you inspire a kid, you know, every day? I think that's my goal in life."

"Some of the kids were leaving here saying, 'This was the best day of my life,'" said Watts.

"Knowing that that kid before that day was going through some stuff, we had to work to support him. He might not have had that best day prior to that, but knowing that he used that day to help him on his journey is what we are all about at the B&GC and want to continue to do."

Watts said this is the first phase of the partnership between the two organizations. The long-term plan is to use the same model in Shadyside to improve facilities at Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region, and to expand the "Why Not You" Center programming.