Steelers promote David Morehouse to Executive Vice President for Strategy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers team president Art Rooney II announced Thursday afternoon that David Morehouse's role with the team was expanded to Executive Vice President for Strategy.

Morehouse joined the Steelers in August as a senior advisor to the team. Prior to that, Morehouse was the senior executive of the Pittsburgh Penguins for 16 years, overseeing three Stanley Cup winning seasons.

"David is well-known in Pittsburgh and around the country as an innovator and leader in effective sports management and strategy," Rooney said. "Working with him the last nine months, we are excited to tap into his skills to help us enhance our business operation and, more importantly, serve our fans in these ever-evolving times."

Morehouse started his tenure with the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010.

He will collaborate on the team's community and NFL-related initiatives, as well as lead the strategic direction of Acrisure Stadium operations.