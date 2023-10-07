Steelers players walk the runway for Rock Steelers Style fashion show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers walked the runway as fashion models Friday night.

It was the team's largest fundraiser, known as the annual Rock Steelers Style fashion show.

The philanthropic outing benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

Steelers players were seen wearing this season's latest fashion trends, provided by local retailers, national and international fashion brands, Nike and the NFL, according to the team's website.

KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani was the emcee at the show at Stage AE.

If you weren't able to make it to the event, you can still bid on the Rock Steelers Style auction through next Friday, Oct. 13. To see the items up for bid, click here.