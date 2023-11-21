Steelers, Pirates and Penguins team up to distribute Thanksgiving meals to families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The turkey will be on the table before you know it, and that's why Pittsburgh's black and gold trilogy is teaming up to give back.

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins came together on Mazeroski Way for the third annual #BurghProud Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution. The teams partnered up with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to try and provide meals for up to 300 families.

Players like David Bednar and Jake Guentzel were there along with Pirate Parrot, Iceburgh and Steely McBeam.

Today, we partnered with the @pirates, @penguins and @pghfoodbank to distribute 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to area families. 💛🖤 #BurghProud pic.twitter.com/YznwoAs5Xt — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) November 21, 2023

"Since 8:30 this morning, this line has wrapped around from Mazeroski Way all the way to around Acrisure by the Science Center. Every family coming through here gets a turkey, a box of festive produce from sweet potatoes to broccoli and oranges, and then everyone also gets a pie courtesy of Giant Eagle," said Sarah Heffler, the Pirates' manager of community programming.

While they were there, kids and families got to meet and hang out with some of their favorite players.

Tuesday's event wasn't the only turkey giveaway featuring Pittsburgh athletes. On Monday, Cam Heyward and Patrick Peterson both gave Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Cam Heyward had his annual Thanksgiving distribution at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, providing meals to community members with the help of his teammates.

At the Best of the Batch Foundation, Patrick Peterson gave away sides and fixings to 200 families. He passed out turkeys donated by Waste Management alongside his teammates and volunteers from the Munhall police and fire departments.