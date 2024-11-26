Steelers, Penguins and Pirates hand out Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday season is here, and Pittsburgh's professional athletes are spending it by giving back.

Pittsburgh's three major teams came together for another #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution.

This is the fourth year the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates have teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Giant Eagle. Tuesday's drive provided several hundred local families with a turkey and sides and a Giant Eagle gift card as well as gifts from the teams.

"Anytime we get the chance to give back to our community, you know, they show up for us every Sunday. They show up for the Penguins, the Pirates as well. So just all three of us are out here, trying to make a difference in the community," said Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig.

Pat Freiermuth serves dinner at Boys and Girls Club

And Pat Freiermuth gave back on Tuesday too. He served up Thanksgiving dinner for more than 50 kids and their families at the Carnegie Boys and Girls Club.

Freiermuth recently signed a contract extension and says he plans to keep this tradition of giving back to the community as he continues his career in the Steel City.

"I remember when I was a kid, professional athletes coming back and doing these types of events. And just being able to be in that position now is awesome," he said.

He said he enjoys seeing the kids and "it's about impact off the field."

Justin Fields holds Thanksgiving dinner at 412 Youth Zone

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was also spending time with the community on Tuesday, holding a Thanksgiving dinner at 412 Youth Zone. They also received gift cards, the team said.