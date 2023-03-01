Steelers, Penguins and Pirates announce partnership with Black Political Empowerment Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Black History Month comes to a close, all three major Pittsburgh sports teams announced a new partnership with the Black Political Empowerment Project.

On Tuesday, the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates announced they will adopting a playbook created by B-PEP. It provides materials on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

"The playbook details 41 initiatives," said Nayli Russo-Long, vice president for people and strategy for the Pirates. "We have implemented 84 percent of them. So 34 of those initiatives have been implemented."

"The playbook has helped us create an inclusive organization and workplace culture that recognizes and values all backgrounds, voices, roles and contributions," said Delvina L. Morrow, senior director for the Penguins.

The playbook, which is 30-plus pages long, is designed to help improve the lives of people of color by providing employers a roadmap on how to do so.

"The playbook also calls on the use of ban the box...

Out: a new

B-PEP Chairman and CEO Tim Stevens said.

The playbook provides guidance on things like hiring and promotion practices as well as retaining African American employees. It also outlines guidance on giving more vendor contracts to diverse suppliers.

It recommends an implementation team to oversee the process.

B-PEP hopes more employers in the region adopt the playbook and do their part in ending the numerous disparities that minorities experience at work.