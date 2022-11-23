Steelers, Penguins and Pirates players hand out Thanksgiving meals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From the diamond to the ice to the gridiron, Pittsburgh's sports players give it their all. But on Tuesday they gave their time, handing out Thanksgiving meals to our neighbors.

It was a sea of black and gold along Mazeroski Way as players from the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins joined one team to tackle hunger.

"To me, we're thankful to be able to help these families during this time, trying to spread some holiday cheer, bring some smiles and just have a good time -- make sure these families have food for the holidays," said Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

'Tis the season for giving (and stuffing lots of bellies with turkey) 🦃 pic.twitter.com/3IhBXg98Eh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 22, 2022

"Seeing the smiles on people's faces, obviously this means a lot to them and I think that in turn means a lot to us," said Penguins winger Bryan Rust.

More than 300 families drove up for the meals, made possible with the help of Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Families asked for the assist in advance.

"When our community is in need, we are here to help and as the three professional teams, we're looked up to a lot and our players are looked up to a lot so anytime there is a need, we are more than happy to serve in our community," said Pirates Charities and community engagement executive director Jacque Skowvron.

The lineup featured turkey, apple pie and grocery store gift cards. And who doesn't want a turkey handoff from Mitch Trubisky?

"Anytime you give back to the community, it's important, I know this is a big tradition around here, so me being new to the city, I just wanted to be included in this," Trubisky said.

Here in Pittsburgh, we have a lot to be thankful for. 💛#BurghProud pic.twitter.com/WnWShOpS6n — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 23, 2022

It's the event's second year, and hometown pitcher David Bednar feels that connection.

"Pittsburgh has so much pride in its sports teams, and we really feel that and to be able to give back and being from here -- to make an impact is really special," he said.