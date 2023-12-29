Watch CBS News
Steelers officially announce Mason Rudolph as starter against Seahawks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Dec. 28, 2023
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Dec. 28, 2023 16:53

SEATTLE (KDKA) - For the second week in a row, Mason Rudolph will be under center for the Steelers. 

Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Rudolph as the starter on Friday. 

Rudolph is coming off a two-touchdown, 290-yard game in week 16 when the Steelers took down the Bengals 34-11. 

It was his first start since 2021. 

On Tuesday, Tomlin praised his play against the Bengals and said he would practice as the starter while Kenny Pickett recovers from a high-ankle sprain. 

"I thought he did a really good job of being comfortable being himself, communicating with people regardless of the moments," Tomlin said. "I thought that showed the confidence that he has in himself and I also thought that he remained aggressive throughout."

Rudolph's performance against the Bengals was the best statistical game for a Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2018. 

The Steelers remain in the playoff hunt as they prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. 

Their 8-7 record is good for third in the AFC North but has them on the outside looking in when it comes to a playoff berth. 

The Steelers and Seahawks kickoff at 4:05 p.m. this Sunday at Lumen Field. 

First published on December 29, 2023 / 1:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

