Steelers officially announce Mason Rudolph as starter against Seahawks

SEATTLE (KDKA) - For the second week in a row, Mason Rudolph will be under center for the Steelers.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Rudolph as the starter on Friday.

RELATED: QB Mason Rudolph 'scheduled to be' Steelers' starter for game against Seattle Seahawks

Rudolph is coming off a two-touchdown, 290-yard game in week 16 when the Steelers took down the Bengals 34-11.

It was his first start since 2021.

On Tuesday, Tomlin praised his play against the Bengals and said he would practice as the starter while Kenny Pickett recovers from a high-ankle sprain.

"I thought he did a really good job of being comfortable being himself, communicating with people regardless of the moments," Tomlin said. "I thought that showed the confidence that he has in himself and I also thought that he remained aggressive throughout."

RELATED: Rudolph and Pickens connect for 2 long touchdowns, Steelers end 3-game skid with 34-11 win over Bengals

Rudolph's performance against the Bengals was the best statistical game for a Steelers quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger in 2018.

The Steelers remain in the playoff hunt as they prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.

Their 8-7 record is good for third in the AFC North but has them on the outside looking in when it comes to a playoff berth.

The Steelers and Seahawks kickoff at 4:05 p.m. this Sunday at Lumen Field.