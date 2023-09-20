Hines Ward and James Harrison among Steelers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six Steelers were among the 173 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Hines Ward, James Harrison, James Farrior, Casey Hampton, Joey Porter Sr. and Carnell Lake are eligible. John Kuhn, Mike Vrabel, Hardy Nickerson and Gary Anderson also spent time in the black and gold and are eligible.

The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 in January before the committee decides the official Class of 2024.

In August, Buddy Parker, who had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers, was picked as a finalist for the Class of 2024.

The Class of 2024 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.