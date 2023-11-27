Watch CBS News
Local News

Steelers Nation reacts to win in Cincinnati with offense showing signs of hope following Matt Canada's firing

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's officially Victory Monday after the Steelers turned Cincinnati into win-cinnati, beating the Bengals by a score of 16-10 yesterday afternoon.

The offense showed signs of new hope following the firing of Matt Canada earlier in the week and with the defense continuing to dominate. 

It was a celebration in the locker room after the team got off of the field at Paycor Stadium.

Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and others were dancing the win away. 

The Steelers pulled off the much-needed victory and there was a sense of relief in the air as the team showed new life on offense.

In the Steelers' first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the black and gold broke the longest streak in the league for the most games without 400 yards on offense.

With Acting Offensive Coordinator Eddie Faulkner managing the offense and Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays, many Steelers fans are talking about if the win happened because Canada is gone. 

"They got a whole new lease on life," said Logan Sheridan. "Like this is a completely different offense. The first game over 400 yards in 58 games and the second longest streak in NFL history. I mean, it's great."

"I'm still a little shaky on Kenny Pickett," said Alex Johnson. "That's just my honest opinion, but a good 400 yards of offense."

"I just saw a lot of magic that I think we've been waiting to see," said Vinnie Ferro. 

The Steelers' next game is Sunday against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 4:47 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.