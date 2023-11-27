Steelers Nation reacts to win in Cincinnati with offense showing signs of hope following Matt Canada's firing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's officially Victory Monday after the Steelers turned Cincinnati into win-cinnati, beating the Bengals by a score of 16-10 yesterday afternoon.

The offense showed signs of new hope following the firing of Matt Canada earlier in the week and with the defense continuing to dominate.

It was a celebration in the locker room after the team got off of the field at Paycor Stadium.

WALK IN YOUR TRAP, TAKE OVER YOUR TRAP pic.twitter.com/zBbaPyFt62 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2023

Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and others were dancing the win away.

The Steelers pulled off the much-needed victory and there was a sense of relief in the air as the team showed new life on offense.

In the Steelers' first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the black and gold broke the longest streak in the league for the most games without 400 yards on offense.

The Steelers finished with 421 yards of total offense today.



That’s their most in a game since Week 16 of 2018. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 26, 2023

With Acting Offensive Coordinator Eddie Faulkner managing the offense and Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays, many Steelers fans are talking about if the win happened because Canada is gone.

"They got a whole new lease on life," said Logan Sheridan. "Like this is a completely different offense. The first game over 400 yards in 58 games and the second longest streak in NFL history. I mean, it's great."

"I'm still a little shaky on Kenny Pickett," said Alex Johnson. "That's just my honest opinion, but a good 400 yards of offense."

"I just saw a lot of magic that I think we've been waiting to see," said Vinnie Ferro.

The Steelers' next game is Sunday against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.