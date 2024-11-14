Steelers Nation assembles for Sunday's rivalry game against Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers-Ravens rivalry has continued to be one of the best in the NFL. This weekend will be no different with both teams fighting for the division lead.

Fans are expecting an electric atmosphere inside Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers and Ravens this weekend. Kickoff is still a few days away but fans are making a pilgrimage from all corners of the country to be in Pittsburgh.

Some just took the drive on I-70 from Columbus, Ohio.

"Everywhere is Steelers Country," said Randy Faught before taking a stadium tour.

Others came from Indiana — the state, not the county.

"I just love it. I love the Steelers," Marianne Mummey said. Her love for the team came from working in a steel mill.

Then there's diehards from the Land of Enchantment, better known as New Mexico.

"The Steelers have never lost when we're in the stadium, so we feel a lot of pressure with this game," Jim Shearer said.

No matter the city they call home, Steelers Nation is ready for Sunday. They expect a rock fight like almost every Ravens matchup turns into.

"It's going to be packed. It's going to be loud," Celeste Shearer said.

"And it will be an ugly — three-point game as usual most likely," Jim added.

"Oh, it's going to be very, very tough. The Ravens are out to kill us," Mummey said.

As for fans from Baltimore, they are expecting another hostile matchup between the two AFC North rivals, but while there is no shortage of disdain for each other, there is a mutual respect.

"Healthy respect. They are very similar cities. Ours is nicer even though you have the beautiful hills," Nestor Aparicio of WNST Baltimore said.

If anyone is so bold as to drive up I-70 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike wearing purple, they may not be greeted with high fives, but they shouldn't be shunned away.

"People from Baltimore think people from Pittsburgh aren't nice. I say no, no, no. They're fine, go up. It's Cleveland you gotta worry about. Go to Pittsburgh, it's fine," Aparicio said.

If you're still looking for tickets to Sunday's game, expect to shell out a pretty penny. On the secondary market, seats in the 500s are going for more than $240 a ticket.

Of course, Steelers fans are hoping for a big divisional win this weekend, but no matter what they expect it to be a great game.

If you're not going to the game, you can watch it on KDKA-TV.