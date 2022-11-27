Steelers much-improved run defense looking to stop Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are just a day away from their primetime, Monday Night Football meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers are hoping they can snatch their first road victory since week one when they defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati.

On Monday night, the matchup that will have all eyes focused is the matchup between Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and the Steelers' defense.

After coming in dead last in rushing defense last season, the Steelers find themselves among the league's best this year.

Meanwhile, Taylor was last year's leader in rushing yards.

It's a challenge the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, says they're ready for.

"Every team this time of year seems to love to run the football and we're always priding ourselves in trying to stop it to the best of our ability," he said. "They have a capable back, a capable offensive line, but like I just said, I feel really comfortable and confident with the guys that we have to stop the run and hopefully be able pin our ears back at some point in the game."

