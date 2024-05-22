Steelers legends Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis, and others come back to Pittsburgh for the Resilience Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Whenever Troy Polamalu asks his teammates for help when it comes to raising money they always respond.

Tuesday night was yet another example and Polamalu was raising money for a great organization in the Hill District.

It was the Resilience Bowl at Acrisure Stadium.

For the first time in two years, Ben Roethlisberger returns to the grass at Acrisure Stadium, and while things did not get off to a great start - he threw picks on his first two drives - but as he always has done, he led a comeback for his team, throwing a short pass to Jerome Bettis.

The fans in the building loved seeing all the stars back in Pittsburgh, including Hines Ward.

Ben even found a way to stick one into James Harrison for a touchdown.

After the game, KDKA's correspondent Bryant McFadden spoke to his former teammates on the field they once called home.

"It's super special," Roethlisberger said. "I thought you were going to ask how it felt to have a comeback against you guys, but you know how it is, it's great to come back here, and support Troy, it's so awesome and it's just a lot of fun."

"It's about guys who were teammates, coming back together to support each other," Bettis added. "This was a special place, we had a special bond, and that's going to last forever. When they pick up the phone and say I need you, then it's our job as teammates to say we'll be there."

The Resilience Bowl helped raise money for the Neighborhood Resilience Project and you can learn more about their work at this link.