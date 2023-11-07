Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw sells $22.5 million ranch

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw sold his $22.5 million 800-acre Oklahoma ranch.

Bradshaw Ranch will become Red River Equine after the former quarterback and TV personality closed the sale, handing off more than 20 years of ownership.

The ranch is being re-developed and marketed as a large-scale premiere breeding, training and sales preparation facility catering to different parts of the American Quarter Horse industry, according to a press release from Icon Global Group, a firm that sells unique high-end properties.

Bradshaw said the decision-making process to sell was "a long and winding road." He said between his schedule, TV series, family's changing needs and the house and cattle business, nothing "completely aligned."

"Plus, and frankly, I loved this ranch so much, having built it from the ground up, so I was very tied to it. Tammy and I really didn't want to make the final break until we found our perfect sunset opportunity to do what we enjoy on a smaller scale and in a place, we absolutely love, and we found that," he said in a news release.

Bradshaw is moving to Texas, though Icon Global Group didn't specify where.

The people who bought the ranch said they chose it because of its location and it already has established infrastructure and first-class facilities.

Bradshaw, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl championships.