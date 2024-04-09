Steelers legend Heath Miller to coach football at Virginia school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, W. Va. (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Heath Miller is coming back to the field as a coach.

Miller will be the acting head coach at St. Anne's-Belfield, a private school in Virginia. Miller's four children attend the school, and Miller and his wife Katie are University of Virginia alumni.

The tight end was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2005 draft. He played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh and was a key part of the Super Bowl XL and XLIII.

Miller succeeds Joe Sandoe, who is leaving at the end of June to return to the Greater Atlanta Christian School, where he was previously the assistant head football coach.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Saints Football program for the 2024 season. I hope to build off of the solid foundation that Coach Sandoe has worked tirelessly to build. It's my goal to field a team that models the proper values on the field and off," Miller said in a news release from the school.

Miller retired in 2015 after spending his entire career as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

School leaders said they're excited to see what Miller brings to the team.

"This is an invaluable experience for our football players to be coached by someone who has played the sport at the highest level," school head Autumn A. Graves said. "And while many will focus on his impressive stats as one of the Steelers' most renowned players, I know what is most meaningful to Heath as a parent at our School is that he will have the opportunity to model excellent leadership, teamwork, and character development for the future generation."