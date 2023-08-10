Watch CBS News
Steelers host family members, loved ones of fallen soldiers at training camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were some special fans at Steelers training camp on Wednesday at Saint Vincent College. 

The Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors, known as TAPS, is a non-profit organization that assists families and loved ones of fallen soliders. The organization brought more than 20 Pittsburgh-area residents who participate in its programs to camp on Wednesday.

"It's tremendously meaningful for family members to have that connection and remember and celebrate their favorite team, their loved ones' favorite team, to maintain that connection through the bond that we have to our sports teams," Grace Polk of TAPS said. 

The organization says participants are bonded not just through their loss but the love of the Steelers, which can help them build a new network of support. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 8:26 PM

