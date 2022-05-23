Steelers host Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Six teams played for one championship at Heinz Field, as the first season of Girls' High School Flag Football ended Sunday.

Not only did these girls hear their name on the scoreboard, but they also got to play on the Steelers' field.

The flag football championship was a huge success, as Shaler stopped Moon on the last play of the game to win it all. The Pittsburgh Steelers set this league up this Spring. The organization's hope is to continue to grow the sport in the area moving forward and eventually get it sanctioned by the state.

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and former guard David DeCastro helped make this happen with their support, while tight end Pat Freiermuth spent the day watching the games, meeting the players, and taking pictures.