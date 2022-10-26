Steelers heading to face Eagles at house of horrors in Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's spooky season for the Steelers as they head to Philadelphia this weekend, but not just because of the upcoming Halloween festivities.

When it comes to the Steelers and the City of Brotherly Love, it's been a house of horrors for the black and gold, who haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965.

The Eagles have come out on the winning end of the matchup nine straight times, with the last game in Philadelphia taking place in 2016, when the team known locally as the 'Birds' won 34-3 in a rout.

Eight years prior, in 2008, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked eight times, fumbled twice, and threw one interception in a 15-6 loss.

Whether the games have been played at Franklin Field, Veterans Stadium, or Lincoln Financial Field, the current home of the Eagles, it's been all Philadelphia for the better of five decades when the two teams meet on the eastern side of the commonwealth.

The last time the Steelers were victorious was in 1965, with the win over the Eagles being only one of two wins that season, as they lost 12 games. The team was coached by Mike Nixon, four years before legendary head coach Chuck Noll would take over and help right the ship for the Steelers.

Back in the 1960's the two teams squared off nearly every year, prior to restructuring around the NFL's conferences and divisions.

After facing one another in 1979, twelve years went by before the two would meet again, and another six years after that.

Now, under the current league format, teams rotate through every year facing all four teams from the same division in the NFC, alternating divisions every year, and also alternating home and away matchups each time the two teams play. This means that under this format, the Steelers and Eagles will play one another every four years, alternating between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Should the Steelers come out on the losing end of things at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they'll wait another eight years for another crack at ending the streak of losing in Philadelphia, which could cross over the 60-year mark with a win.

The Steelers have struggled out of the gate to start the 2022 season, compiling a 2-5 record, averaging just over 15 points per game on the offensive side of the ball.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the Eagles are flying high, heading into Sunday's game as the lone undefeated team in the NFL, sporting a 6-0 record behind quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Steelers vs. Eagles matchup history in Philadelphia since last road win in 1965

2016 -- Eagles 34, Steelers 3

2008 -- Eagles 15, Steelers 6

1997 -- Eagles 23, Steelers 20

1991 -- Eagles 23, Steelers 14

1979 -- Eagles 17, Steelers 14

1970 -- Eagles 30, Steelers 20

1969 -- Eagles 41, Steelers 27

1967 -- Eagles 34, Steelers 24

1966 -- Eagles 27, Steelers 23

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted locally on KDKA-TV!