Steelers adding Hall of Honor Museum to Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new addition is coming to Heinz Field that will honor the team's legends.

The Steelers are adding a Hall of Honor Museum that will pay tribute to former players, coaches, staff and other contributors to the organization and team.

Forty-five people have been inducted into the Steelers' Hall of Honor since it was established in 2017.

The new museum will tell the detailed and storied history of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this fall."

Fans will soon be able to find it near Gate B, above the team's Pro Shop. It should be open in time for the upcoming season, the team said.