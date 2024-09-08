Steelers fans share passion for their team with Week 1 watch parties

Steelers fans share passion for their team with varying game day rituals

Steelers fans share passion for their team with varying game day rituals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Sunday's win, many Steelers fans still turned out in droves to bars and watch parties.

Acrisure Stadium was empty Sunday, but that didn't stop people like Jay Hopper from decking himself out for work Sunday.

"When it comes to game day, on the first day, I gotta represent my Steeler boys," Hopper said. "Got to. No ifs, ands, or buts about it."

Steelers Country was out early at Mike's Beer Bar this morning.

Fans learned about today's quarterback change as they were sitting down for some pregame drinks and appetizers.

"Little disappointed to hear Russell Wilson's calf is hurting again," Robert Davis of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood said, "but pretty excited to see what Justin Fields can bring."

In the shadow of Pitt's Cathedral of Learning, college students gathered in Schenley Plaza for a Steelers Student Rush Watch Party.

"I can't just go to my dorm room and sit and watch the game, so it's nice to come down here," AJ Sinicki, a Pitt freshman, said. "And I'm able to watch the game, enjoy it with my friends, [and] meet new people."

It's like a home away from home for many.

"I'm actually from Puerto Rico, and believe it or not, there are actually a lot of Steelers fans there, so I grew up watching the Steelers," Liz Charlotte, a Pitt freshman, said.

Some watched the Steelers and multitasked, like at PNC Park.

"[Look] down at the game, look at the baseball – wow! Home run! Wow! Touchdown!" Mason Naill of Abbottstown, Pa., said.

And those who had to work, like Jay Hopper, couldn't just focus on that.

"I can't help it. It's in my blood," Hopper said.