Steelers fans remain upbeat on Christmas despite loss to Chiefs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get the gift they hoped for Wednesday, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 29-10, but fans would not let the loss get them down over the holidays.

There's nothing like cheering on the black and gold in December, let alone on Christmas and Hanukkah. For the third time in the team's history, the Steelers played in a major matchup against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Fans like Max Ginsburg of Cranberry weren't going to miss out.

"I can't ask for a better experience on a Christmas Day," Ginsburg said.

It was extra special for Chloe Fritch of Chicora, her first game in person.

"We're going to open our presents tomorrow, but this is like opening the big present this year, and I'm super excited," Fritch said.

She surprised her parents with the tickets.

"When we first thought about it, I was like, 'Oh it's Christmas Day,' but then as I saw the excitement in her eyes, I said, 'Hey, alright let's do it,'" Chloe's dad, Eric, said.

Others have been coming for decades, even traveling miles from the Virgin Islands to get here, like Sean Skerrette.

"In 1975, it was the Super Bowl, and I chose the Steelers over the Cowboys, and I've been a fan since then," Skerrette said.

They were excited to see George Pickens back on the field, after missing the last three games due to injury.

"George Pickens, he's the heart of the Steelers offense. He's the best out there. I wouldn't want anyone else on my offense besides George. I want him under my tree if I'm being honest," Ginsburg said.

While the team didn't pull out a win, it was still a holiday to remember for Julia Andreassi.

"Spending time with my family on Christmas, getting to see the Steelers play, it's all you want in life," Andreassi said. "It's the Pittsburgh dream."

Now, fans hope the season's spirit carries on through the new year.

"Super Bowl all the way. Mike Tomlin, this defense, I don't see any other way," Ginsburg said.

Next, the Steelers play the Bengals at home in the last regular-season game on Jan. 5. Then, the playoffs start the week after.