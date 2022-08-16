Steelers fans from North Carolina have not missed a game in 7 years

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two Steelers fans from North Carolina have not missed a game in more than seven years.

Michelle White and her husband claim they are the biggest Steelers fans. Not only do they come to training camp every year, but they also have not missed a preseason, regular season or playoff game in over seven years.

KDKA

"Steeler nation is by far the best family you could pick," White said. "They have that same love and that same passion about the Steelers, about the players. Even when they are bad, we love them. Anywhere we go in the world, we got family waiting to greet us. There's going to be Steelers fan everywhere you go in the world."

White and her husband said they don't play on ending their streak anytime soon.