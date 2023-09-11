Steelers fans remain hopeful despite Week 1 loss to 49ers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers fans returned to the North Shore pumped for the first game of the season. The outcome wasn't exactly what fans hoped for, but Steeler Nation is not going to let this loss get them down and are optimistic about what's to come.

It's officially football season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action, and so are the fans, who kicked off the day tailgating outside Acrisure Stadium with food and drinks in hand, pumped for the first game of the season.

Many, like Rita Williams of Rochester, New York, traveled from all parts of the country.

"I'm a straight-up Steelers fan diehard," Williams said.

They also decked out in their favorite gear, including Stephen Hunter of New Jersey, who wore a Steelers sombrero on top of his head.

"I thought I'd wear my lucky hat, and we'll win," Stephen said.

Unfortunately, the team came up short, losing 30-to-7 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Stephen and his wife, Yvette, think the team may have had some first-game jitters.

"We ain't come to play," Stephen said.

Henry Murr of Neville Island was also surprised.

"I don't know what happened," Murr said. "I thought they at least had a shot to win, or at least it'd be a good game. It was pitiful."

There was disappointment all around.

"This is their home team, they always show out up here, you know," Williams said.

However, fans are not giving up.

"We have our ups and downs, I will never be down, I'm just disappointed in the game, but never in my boys," Williams said.

"First game, many more to come," Yvette said.

"We are Pittsburgh Steelers, we're the Steelers. Ain't nothing can change my team, no," Stephen said. "Win or lose."

After all, we're talking about the Steelers.

"We'll be back. We'll see them in February," Stephen said.

The road to the big game continues a week from Monday when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns back here at home.