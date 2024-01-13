Steelers fans in good spirits for Wild Card game despite time change due to inclement weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers fans who made the trip to western New York ahead of the anticipated weather are now reacting to the change in both game day and time that came from the league earlier today.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday but is now expected to be at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

There are already hundreds of Steelers fans hitting the road as we speak to make it to Buffalo for the big game initially planned for Sunday. Steelers fans who live in Buffalo say they aren't surprised by the weather.

"This is typical; this is a nice, blustery Buffalo winter day, so, hopefully, we'll get the two feet we are supposed to get. Either way, hopefully, that'll play into the Steelers running game, so we'll have a good day hopefully on Monday," said Steelers fan Jerry Styers.

Many fans are disappointed, waiting another day to watch the playoffs.

"I'm kind of disappointed because we are in town from Ohio. I wanted to watch the game in Pittsburgh, so it was disappointing," fan Zack Moore said.

"I do not think it should have been canceled. Football is football. You need to play no matter what the weather is. Period."

But others prepared for any possible weather and left ahead of time to make it to Buffalo. And the postponement isn't breaking their spirits.

"It wasn't that bad. There was snow on the ground. [We] left about five hours earlier than we were supposed to to be safe," Raquel Jones, an Erie Steelers fan, said.

Other Pittsburghers say if you're a true Steelers fan, you'll watch them any day.

"If you are a Steelers fan, you're going to watch them whenever they're playing. Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night, [it] doesn't matter. If you are an actual fan, you're going to watch them whenever," Sean McCormick said.

All eyes are on the weather in Buffalo this weekend, and Steelers fans everywhere have high hopes for a win from the black and gold on Monday.