Steelers fans excited about young core as they look toward 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers won on Sunday against the Browns, but their season comes to a close. While it's not what fans hoped for, they feel the team is finally finding its rhythm.

'Steeler Nation' remains strong.

"The Steelers have a winning season and that's what matters," Joe Marty of Findlay Township said.

Even though Pittsburgh will miss out on the playoffs, the team finished the season on a high note.

"We just got better all season," Peter Hess of Sewickley said.

Going into the year, fans didn't know what to expect. The team was young, lost its veteran quarterback, and it showed, at the start of the season.

"'Steeler Nation' was pretty down," Mark Neely of Coraopolis said.

What helped turn the game around was a young player named Kenny Pickett.

"Kenny Pickett came through with his rookie magic, you know, bringing us back the last couple of games," Neely said.

"Kenny stepped in. He brought a good team to us. They love him. He's a leader," Meghan Dragina of North Huntingdon said.

A defining moment was that special rematch, against the Raiders on Christmas Eve, a game honoring 50 years since Franco Harris led the team to victory with the 'Immaculate Reception.'

"I mean, to come back at that fashion at the end of the game, that's immaculate in itself," Neely said.

It was a win for Harris, just days after his sudden passing.

"Pittsburgh showed out that night, on an absolutely brutal cold day," Hess said.

The outcome gave the team the motivation to push on.

"We came together as a team, and they got better as a team," Dragina said.

Now fans hope that momentum will carry over to next season.

"I think we're going to make a little run and make some noise in the AFC," Mark McGowan of Meadville said.

"The best is yet to come," Dragina said.

Expectations are high. Fans are already counting down the days until training camp this summer.