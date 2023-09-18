Steelers fanatics tying the knot, getting married during tailgate outside Acrisure Stadium

Steelers fanatics tying the knot, getting married during tailgate outside Acrisure Stadium

Steelers fanatics tying the knot, getting married during tailgate outside Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple of Steelers fanatics are set to tie the knot and get married right in the middle of a tailgate outside Acrisure Stadium.

KDKA's John Shumway talked with the bride and groom who are about to get married and says it's going to be something else.

He grew up in Johnstown, a Steelers fanatic through and through. She grew up in Norfolk, but has embraced Steelers fanaticism.

Paula Spruel is a preschool teacher, while Kevin Eash has a highly technical job in the oil and gas industry.

Their alter egos, however, when it comes to the black and gold, are Steeler Princess and Steeler Warrior.

Of course you've seen Yinzer Pope, Steelers Jesus, and many other characters, so it might not surprise you to hear that Eash reached out to Yinzer Pope to do the wedding and draw up the game plan, while Steelers Jesus will walk Paula down the aisle.

Steeler Warrior has been to Pittsburgh for games and enjoys the reactions he gets driving his Steelers-wrapped truck around Houston.

Paula's outfit that was made for the wedding was a labor of love by Kevin after he proposed this past New Year's Eve and realized she didn't have the right outfit for the special nuptials.

When they first met years ago in Norfolk, he was in the Navy. They both were in their first marriages. Paula was the Christian Education Leader in their church, so she sees it as being a little interesting that she's being given away by Jesus.

All of the planning for the big day is being left up to the Steelers fanatics.

The couple flew into Pittsburgh on Saturday and met with them at Tequila Cowboy to get the gameplan and the wedding is set for this afternoon in the stadium parking lots.