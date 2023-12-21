Steelers DT Cam Heyward cleared by medical staff, leaves concussion protocol ahead of Bengals game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A key piece of the Steelers' defense received good news ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced following the loss to the Colts last week that captain and defensive tackle Cam Heyward was in the concussion protocol.

While Head Coach Mike Tomlin did not specify that Heyward was in concussion protocol following the game, team representatives did confirm it.

After a limited week, on Thursday morning, the team announced that Heyward had been "cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is no longer in the concussion protocol."

So far this season, the 34-year-old has recorded 30 combined tackles, 23 solo tackles, and two sacks in eight games started.

The Steelers welcome the Bengals to Acrisure Stadium this Saturday and the Steelers currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 7-7 record and out of the playoff picture.

A loss on Saturday would all but end the Steelers' postseason hopes but a win would keep them in the hunt.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.