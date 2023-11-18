Steelers could get more help on offense on Sunday, TE Pat Freiermuth expected to return

CLEVELAND (KDKA) - The Steelers could be getting some help when they head to Cleveland for another crucial AFC North matchup tomorrow against the Browns.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers could activate tight end Pat Freiermuth off of injured reserve tomorrow.

The #Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth from injured reserve before leaving for Cleveland today, per source. A boost for Pittsburgh’s offense on Sunday against the #Browns’ stout D. pic.twitter.com/C5MoO4guIN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

Freiermuth has been out since he suffered a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans in week four.

While he hasn't been overly productive so far this season, recording only eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns, he's often been a safety blanket for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers head to Cleveland on Sunday and will face Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for the Browns.

Meanwhile, with Deshaun Watson out for the year, the Browns have reportedly brought in Joe Flacco for a workout.

Sunday will be a huge AFC North matchup for the Steelers as they'll look to sweep the season against Cleveland and improve their division record to 3-0.

They're looking to keep pace with the now 8-3 Ravens who lead the AFC North.

The Steelers and Browns clash on Sunday at 1 p.m. on KDKA-TV.