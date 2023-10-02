Steelers' charter flight home from Houston delayed due to mechanical issue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For the second week in a row, the Steelers' travel plans home from a road game was impacted due to an issue with the charter flight.

On Sunday evening, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced that the team's flight home from Houston following the team's 30-6 loss to the Texans was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the charter plane.

We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2023

The announcement came just after 8:30 p.m. when Lauten announced that the flight had been cleared to safely return to Pittsburgh.

Last week, the Steelers' travel plans were interrupted mid-flight on the team's way back from Las Vegas following the big win on Sunday Night Football over the Raiders when the flight was forced to safely make an emergency landing overnight in Kansas City.

After several hours of waiting in Kansas City, the team safely returned to Pittsburgh by Monday afternoon.

After two weeks on the road, the Steelers will return to Acrisure Stadium next week when they play host to their AFC North division rival Baltimore Ravens.

It's unclear whether the Steelers will have the services of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who left the game with an injury. If Pickett is unable to play on Sunday, the team will turn to backup Mitch Trubisky.

The 3-1 Ravens have a one-win lead over the Steelers in the division, with the Steelers sitting at 2-2.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.