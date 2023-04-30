Steelers players team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh teamed up with the Steelers for some mentoring and fun.

KDKA's Chris DeRose was in the huddle at the event.

We all know the Steelers have been adding to their roster with the recent NFL Draft, but on Saturday, they got some recruits with help from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

It almost felt like a game day Sunday as several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including the team's first-round draft pick, Broderick Jones, came out to mentor and run drills with some deserving kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

This event was part of a national partnership between the NFL and Big Brothers Big Sisters, to encourage or 'draft' new mentors for the program. It also allowed a lot of the Littles to meet and play with some of the league's biggest players.

"It's an amazing partnership," Becky Flaherty, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh said. "We are so excited to be able to work for the second year in a row with the Steelers to bring the draft picks to work with our kids. Last year, the kids just lit up when they saw the Steelers players, and then they got to actually play catch with them and do some drills. We are expecting the same this year. So, it's a really big draw for the kids on our waitlist and kids who have recently been matched. To get to come out and do something like this is just an awesome opportunity."

Everyone in attendance on Sunday, whether big or little, seemed to be having a great time.

Blayre Holmes Davis of the Steelers said that the organization loves giving back to the community with events like this and she said that it is a great way to get their No. 1 draft pick out to meet great Steeler fans.

"It's a great opportunity to get our players out in the community. To have our first-round draft pick out in the community as well to let him know that the history and standard of the Steelers is giving back to the community. So, it is just a great introduction into the Pittsburgh community," Holmes Davis said. Holmes Davis acts as the Director of Community Relations for the Steelers.

If you'd like more information on how to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, click this link.