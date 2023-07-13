Steelers announce theme games for 2023-24 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than 60 days from the kickoff of the Steelers season.

On Wednesday, the team announced the special theme games and celebrations they'll be hosting at Acrisure Stadium.

September 10 will be full of weekend activities which will include more than just the home and season opener. There will be the Steelers Run and Walk and Kids Fun Run benefitting the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

The "Crucial Catch" game, which is a partnership with the American Cancer Society, will take place on October 8 when the Baltimore Ravens are in town.

Also, the Steelers will enshrine their 2023 Hall of Honor class on October 29.

There will be four other theme games at Acrisure Stadium this season and you can check out the full list of themes and dates on the team website at this link.