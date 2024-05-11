Steelers announce the signings of four undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Steelers kicked off a three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the team also announced the signing of four undrafted free agents.

They were all signed as they arrived for the rookie minicamp and they are - cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., WVU; running back Daijun Edwards, Georgia; quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida; and linebacker Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State.

Bishop played one season for WVU where he recorded 67 tackles and 54 of those tackles were solo stops. He also added four interceptions in four starts.

Edwards played in 51 games for the Georgia Bulldogs and had 2,083 yards in 390 carries and 24 touchdowns. He also had 37 receptions for 343 yards. His 13 rushing touchdowns were good for second on the team, fifth in the SEC, and 22nd in the nation.

Plumlee, the Central Florida quarterback played in 52 games and started 33 of them. At Central Florida, he completed 464 of 760 passes for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns. He began his college career at Mississippi where he played 29 games and started in 10.

Finally, Michigan State linebacker Windmon played 41 games across two seasons with the Spartans and before that UNLV.

He had 233 tackles, with 27 of them being a tackle for a loss, 18.5 sacks, six pass breakups, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Steelers rookie minicamp continues this weekend at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.