Steelers announce release of safety Keanu Neal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have released safety Keanu Neal.

According to the team the release is placed under the designation of a failed physical.

During this past season, Neal was placed on the reserve/injured list on November 18 after a game against the Green Bay Packers and never returned.

During the 2023 season, he played nine games, started in eight of those games, and recorded 50 tackles, 33 solo stops, and one interception.

Neal joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2023.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Neal spent five seasons in Atlanta where he recorded two interceptions, 338 combined tackles, 243 solo tackles, and four quarterback hits across 48 starts.