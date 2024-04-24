Steelers announce partnership with 3 Pennsylvania-based distilleries for "Steelers Stillhouse" spirits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers and three Pennsylvania-based distilleries are teaming up to create Steelers-themed spirits to create a new type of gameday experience for Steeler Nation.

Participating in the "Steelers Stillhouse" collaboration are Boyd & Blair, Hidden Still Spirits, and Noire Distillery.

"We're excited to collaborate with a group of renowned Pennsylvania-based distilleries to bring Steelers-branded spirits to our fans," said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "With so many significant moments in franchise history, we look forward to offering fans the opportunity to celebrate those milestones with new commemorative, limited edition bottles each season."

As part of the collaboration the team and the distilleries will offer four limited edition, commemorative bottles that will be available on an annual basis: Steel Curtain Vodka, Steel Curtain Rum, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Noire 74 Gin.

The first chance fans will have to purchase these bottles will be during the Steelers Draft Party that's taking place on April 27 at Acrisure Stadium from noon until 5 p.m. They will be available for purchase on Art Rooney Avenue next to the pro shop.

Fans can also get the bottles online beginning on April 28 on the Steelers Stillhouse page on their website at this link.

The Steelers will also offer cocktails featuring Steelers-themed spirits at several locations throughout the stadium on game days.