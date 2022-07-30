Myron Cope and Heath Miller headline Steelers 2022 Hall of Honor class

LATROBE (KDKA) - We now know who will be in the Steelers Hall of Honor class this year.

The team made the announcement today at Saint Vincent College.

Joining the Steelers Hall of Honor this year are Ray Mathews, Sam Davis, Heath Miller, and Myron Cope.

Introducing the Hall of Honor Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/7DnJ0oeN8X — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 30, 2022

Ray Mathews was one of the best all-purpose players in Steelers history. The McKeesport native began as a running back but moved to wide receiver in 1956.

In 9 years with the Steelers between 1951 and 1959, Mathews had 230 receptions for a total of 3,919 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Sam Davis was the protection for Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and Rocky Bleier.

Davis was an integral part of the 1970s Steelers dynasty including in the Super Bowls.

The name still echoes through Acrisure Stadium to this day any time a tight end comes up with a pass.

"HEEEEEEEEEATH!"

The career-Steeler is considered one of the best tight ends in franchise history, compiling 45 touchdowns and being a safety blanket for the Steelers' offense.

"Always go to Heath Miller," Head Coach Mike Tomlin could be heard saying on the sidelines quite frequently.

Lastly and in no possible way least, is the mind behind the iconic Terrible Towel.

Myron Cope was the Steelers radio broadcaster for 35 years and became known for his distinctive voice, colorful catchphrases and of course, the Terrible Towel.

"The Terrible Towel is poised to strike and so are the Steelers," he would say.

Stan Savarn made the announcement along with Steelers President Art Rooney II, Bob Labriola, and Bill Hillgrove.

The Steelers created the Hall of Honor in 2017 and it recognizes former players, coaches, and front office members who played a role in the franchise's success.