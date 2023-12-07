Steelers and Patriots set to kick off Thursday Night Football matchup at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a primetime football night in Pittsburgh!

The Steelers are set to host the New England Patriots tonight at Acrisure Stadium.

It's going to be a big one tonight as Mitch Trubisky steps in for Kenny Pickett as he recovers from surgery.

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky prepares to take a snap against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 3rd, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

The 7-5 Steelers are looking to bounce back in primetime when they take on the Patriots, who are currently 2-10.

This game comes after last week's loss to Arizona here in Pittsburgh.

Pickett injured his ankle during the second quarter of the game and didn't return, with Trubisky taking over.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett slams his head off of the turf while diving for the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 3rd, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

Pickett will be out indefinitely after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday.

Trubisky, who was the #2 overall pick in 2017, says he's ready for tonight, and the opportunity to show he's more than a backup.

If you plan to gamble, tonight's matchup has an over/under of 30 points, which is the lowest in an NFL game in decades.

Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.