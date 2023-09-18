Steelers and Browns set for a primetime Monday night matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are set for a primetime matchup tonight at Acrisure Stadium with the black and gold looking to get into the win column after last week's opening season loss.

Fans are hoping to see a different outcome this week after a rough start to the season a week ago, losing 30-7 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Tonight's matchup between the Steelers and the Browns will be the 144th time the two teams meet dating back to 1950, with only three of those meetings being in the postseason.

The Steelers and Browns met in Week 3 last year in Cleveland when the Browns won the game 29-17.

Then in Week 18 here in Pittsburgh, the Steelers won the matchup 28-14.

When the teams take the field, a major part of the Browns' offense likely won't be available tonight when they come to town to take on the Steelers.

According to ESPN, wide reciever Amari Cooper aggravated a groin injury at practice on Saturday and is now listed as 'questionable.'

As expected, the Steelers will be without Cam Heyward as he underwent surgery for a groin injury.

Diontae Johnson will also not play due to a hamstring injury and running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. will be out of the lineup with a knee injury.

Wide receiver George Pickens was limited in practice on Saturday with a hamstring injury, but is expected to play tonight.

If you're heading to the game, be sure to have your digital tickets ready and downloaded to your phone before you get to the gates.

Fans are encouraged to arrive two hours early to avoid traffic and crowds.

Parking lots and garages will open at 3:15, gates will open at 6:15, and kickoff is set for 8:15.E STADIUM, JG, KDKA TV NEWS.